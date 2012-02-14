US bins joint EU project to visit Mars

The US is scrapping a joint project with the EU to land a robot on Mars due to lack of money.

Charles Bolden, the chief of US space agency Nasa, announced the move at a press conference in Washington on Monday (13 February) on how his agency plans to spend its 2013 budget.

He said: "Tough choices had to be made ... This means we will not be moving forward with the planned 2016 and 2018 ExoMars missions that we had been exploring with the European Space Agency (Esa)."

He add...