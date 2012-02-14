Ad
Nye: 'How many government programmes can you think of that consistently fill people with pride, awe, and wonder?' (Photo: S. Corvaja, European Space Agency)

US bins joint EU project to visit Mars

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US is scrapping a joint project with the EU to land a robot on Mars due to lack of money.

Charles Bolden, the chief of US space agency Nasa, announced the move at a press conference in Washington on Monday (13 February) on how his agency plans to spend its 2013 budget.

He said: "Tough choices had to be made ... This means we will not be moving forward with the planned 2016 and 2018 ExoMars missions that we had been exploring with the European Space Agency (Esa)."

He add...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

