Putin. Many post-Soviet leaders feel more comfortable on visits in Moscow than in Brussels, in terms of language and protocol (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Putin unveils counter-EU option for post-Soviet states

by Andrew Rettman,

With EU-Ukraine association talks on the rocks, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has unveiled a new plan to pull former Soviet countries into a "Eurasian Union" instead.

Putin outlined his ideas in an op-ed in Russian daily Izvestia on Tuesday (4 October). Noting that Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are already pressing ahead with plans to form a Customs Union and a Single Economic Space, he said the bloc will in fut...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

