EU to commit to tight legislative deadline for green goals

EU leaders have indicated they will try and get legislation on the bloc's far-reaching climate change goals agreed by the beginning of next year.

"There is a very ambitious time-line," Janez Jansa, speaking on behalf of Slovenian EU presidency, said after the high-level meeting on early Friday morning (14 March).

According to Mr Jansa, the green package – which sets out how to cut carbon dioxide emissions and boost the share of renewable energy sources in overall energy consumpti...