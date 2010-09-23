EU human rights prize could impact Cuba relations

Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas has been named as a top contender for the European Parliament's 2010 Sakharov Prize in a move that could negatively impact Spain's ambition to normalise Cuba-EU relations.
The 48-year-old psychologist and journalist, who has to date taken part in 23 hunger strikes against the Communist government, has won the backing of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) grouping in the chamber, the anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
