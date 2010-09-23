EU human rights prize could impact Cuba relations

Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas has been named as a top contender for the European Parliament's 2010 Sakharov Prize in a move that could negatively impact Spain's ambition to normalise Cuba-EU relations.

The 48-year-old psychologist and journalist, who has to date taken part in 23 hunger strikes against the Communist government, has won the backing of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) grouping in the chamber, the anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)...