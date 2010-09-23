Ad
euobserver
Guillermo Farinas on hunger strike (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU human rights prize could impact Cuba relations

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Cuban dissident Guillermo Farinas has been named as a top contender for the European Parliament's 2010 Sakharov Prize in a move that could negatively impact Spain's ambition to normalise Cuba-EU relations.

The 48-year-old psychologist and journalist, who has to date taken part in 23 hunger strikes against the Communist government, has won the backing of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) grouping in the chamber, the anti-federalist European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Guillermo Farinas on hunger strike (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections