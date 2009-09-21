Ad
Refugee girl in Georgia: tensions have gone down, but the EUMM is stepping up activity ahead of the report (Photo: mid.ru)

EU steps up Georgia patrols ahead of war report

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The European monitoring mission in Georgia will step up patrols ahead of the publication of a probe into the origins of the 2008 war as a "prophylactic" measure against the risk of fresh conflict.

"We will reinforce our patrols ahead of the publication of the report and maintain maximum visibility," German diplomat Hansjorg Haber, the head of EU's monitoring mission in Georgia (EUMM), told journalists in Brussels on Monday (21 September).

The 220-strong mission was deployed a ye...

