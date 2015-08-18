Ad
Ukrainian artillery position near the front line in east Ukraine (Photo: Christopher Bobyn)

EU urges both sides to stop shelling in Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU foreign service has urged both sides to stop ceasefire violations in Ukraine, in a situation described as “explosive” by Germany.

Its spokeswoman, Catherine Ray, told press in Brussels on Monday (17 August): “We really strongly condemn this escalation of fighting and we call on all sides to cease it and to observe the ceasefire”.

The US State Department the same day blamed Russia’s hybrid forces for the flare-up.

“There can be no mistake about who is responsible: R...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

