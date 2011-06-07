Ad
Chizhov (r) and Lavrov - the summit statement may be at 'EU-Russia' or 'Ashton-Lavrov' level (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU and Russia see eye-to-eye on Hamas

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russia and the EU are framing a joint position on relations with the Palestinian unity government, as divisions on the subject with the US and Israel deepen, a senior Russian diplomat has said.

Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told press in Brussels on Tuesday (7 June) that EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton and Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov are aiming to put out a joint communique on the subject at the EU-Russia summit on Thursday and Friday.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

