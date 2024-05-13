Ad
euobserver
As the founders of these independent media outlets, we watch from exile as what was once seen as a bastion of democracy in Central Asia crumbles. Despite substantial support from the EU over the years, Kyrgyzstan is rapidly regressing. (Photo: Flickr)

Opinion

Why Kyrgyzstan is far from the bastion of democracy the EU thinks it is

EU & the World
by Bolot Temirov and Rinat Tuhvatshin, In exile from Bishkek,

In January 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities detained 11 journalists from Temirov Live, an investigative media outlet – every staff member they could locate, along with some former known associates. Among them was the current director, Mahabat Tazhybek Kyzy, the spouse of Bolot Temirov, the organization’s founder, previously deported following a sham trial in November 2022. Makhabat now faced eight years in p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Bolot Temirov is a Kyrgyz human rights defender and investigative journalist who founded Temirov.LiveRinat Tuhvatshin is a Kyrgyz human rights defender and human rights journalist who co-founded Kloop Media. They are both currently living in exile.

Related articles

EU concerned by violence in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan cannot paper over death of Azimjon Askarov
Could the central Asian 'stan' states turn away from Moscow?
As the founders of these independent media outlets, we watch from exile as what was once seen as a bastion of democracy in Central Asia crumbles. Despite substantial support from the EU over the years, Kyrgyzstan is rapidly regressing. (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Bolot Temirov is a Kyrgyz human rights defender and investigative journalist who founded Temirov.LiveRinat Tuhvatshin is a Kyrgyz human rights defender and human rights journalist who co-founded Kloop Media. They are both currently living in exile.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections