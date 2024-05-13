Why Kyrgyzstan is far from the bastion of democracy the EU thinks it is

In January 2024, Kyrgyzstan’s authorities detained 11 journalists from Temirov Live, an investigative media outlet – every staff member they could locate, along with some former known associates. Among them was the current director, Mahabat Tazhybek Kyzy, the spouse of Bolot Temirov, the organization’s founder, previously deported following a sham trial in November 2022. Makhabat now faced eight years in p...