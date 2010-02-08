Ad
euobserver
Tymoshenko: has kept silent following the negative election result (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU endorses Ukraine election result

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton has congratulated Ukraine on holding free and fair presidential elections, in remarks that will make it harder for the losing side to contest the result.

"The generally calm atmosphere in which the elections were conducted, the open campaign in the media and the fact that the electorate were provided with a genuine choice represent important achievements in Ukraine's democratic development," Ms Ashton said on Monday (8 February).

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Tymoshenko: has kept silent following the negative election result (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

