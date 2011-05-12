China joins US in battle against EU carbon rules for airlines

China has joined the US in looking for ways to get out of the EU's upcoming CO2 cap-and-trade regime for foreign airlines flying in and out of the union.

A senior Chinese official speaking at an aviation forum in Beijing on Wednesday (11 May) said its airlines should get special treatment because China is still a relatively poor country.

"The EU needs to take into account the different situations of developing and developed countries ... So far they are insisting on carrying on wi...