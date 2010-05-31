Ad
EU and Russia meet amid disagreements over visas

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU and Russian leaders on Monday evening (31 May) gather for a two-day summit in southern Russia aimed at boosting industrial and trade links, with few prospects in agreeing on visas and human rights.

The meeting in the south-western Russian city of Rostov-on-Don will likely be concluded by a political declaration, dubbed "Partnership for modernisation" on renewing economic, industrial co-operation and trade links with EU's largest eastern neighbour.

Yet little progress is expecte...

Russia and the EU are set to agree on more industrial co-operation (Photo: kremlin.ru)

