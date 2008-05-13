Ad
The Caucasus region - Europe's unstable eastern fringe (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU ministers urge peace on Georgia mission

by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

The EU has stepped up pressure on Moscow and Tbilisi to avoid any further escalation of tension over Georgia's breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Foreign ministers from five EU member states - Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia and Sweden - travelled to Georgia on Monday (12 May) following Russian claims that Georgia is preparing to invade Abkhazia.

Slovenia's Dmitrij Rupel, speaking on behalf of the EU presidency, described the situation in the Caucasus region as...

