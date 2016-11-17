MEPs cancel Turkey trip as relations sour

EU lawmakers have cancelled a trip to Ankara, days before parliament votes on a non-binding resolution to end Turkey's EU membership talks.
Turkish authorities are intensifying a crackdown against political opposition, Kurdish separatists, media and civil society.
The government says it is an effort to weed out state saboteurs and so-called terrorists, but the EU says Turkey is trampling on the rule of law and democratic processes.
German centre-right Elmar Brok and Dutch so...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
