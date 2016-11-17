Ad
euobserver
Kati Piri was scheduled to meet Turkish officials to help bridge a widening diplomatic gap (Photo: Euranet Plus)

MEPs cancel Turkey trip as relations sour

EU & the World
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU lawmakers have cancelled a trip to Ankara, days before parliament votes on a non-binding resolution to end Turkey's EU membership talks.

Turkish authorities are intensifying a crackdown against political opposition, Kurdish separatists, media and civil society.

The government says it is an effort to weed out state saboteurs and so-called terrorists, but the EU says Turkey is trampling on the rule of law and democratic processes.

German centre-right Elmar Brok and Dutch so...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU-Turkey relations plunge to new low
Kati Piri was scheduled to meet Turkish officials to help bridge a widening diplomatic gap (Photo: Euranet Plus)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections