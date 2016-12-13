Russian gas project splits Swedish politicians in Gotland

Local parties in Gotland, a Swedish island in the Baltic Sea, are split over renting harbour facilities for the Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Representatives from Gotland and from Karlhamn, a municipality in southern Sweden that is also considering to rent port facilities, are to meet Swedish foreign minister Margot Wallstroem and defence minister Peter Hultqvist on Tuesday (13 December).

The Russia-controlled Nord Stream consortium wants to lease a pier at the Slite harbou...