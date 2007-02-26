Ad
euobserver
A fragment of the Berlin Wall today, but walls still exist in EU-Russia relations (Photo: Wikipedia)

Veto problem on EU-Russia treaty getting bigger

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland and Lithuania are becoming more deeply entrenched in a blockade on launching EU talks on a new treaty with Russia, as the clock ticks toward the next EU-Russia summit in Samara on 18 May.

When EU leaders met Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last November, the conversation was about meat and murder - the Russian embargo on Polish meat exports and the poisoning of ex-KGB man Alexander Litvinenko - with the treaty launch party put on ice.

Four months later, Moscow has st...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

A fragment of the Berlin Wall today, but walls still exist in EU-Russia relations (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections