Veto problem on EU-Russia treaty getting bigger

Poland and Lithuania are becoming more deeply entrenched in a blockade on launching EU talks on a new treaty with Russia, as the clock ticks toward the next EU-Russia summit in Samara on 18 May.
When EU leaders met Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last November, the conversation was about meat and murder - the Russian embargo on Polish meat exports and the poisoning of ex-KGB man Alexander Litvinenko - with the treaty launch party put on ice.
Four months later, Moscow has st...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
