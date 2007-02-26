Veto problem on EU-Russia treaty getting bigger

Poland and Lithuania are becoming more deeply entrenched in a blockade on launching EU talks on a new treaty with Russia, as the clock ticks toward the next EU-Russia summit in Samara on 18 May.

When EU leaders met Russia's Vladimir Putin in Helsinki last November, the conversation was about meat and murder - the Russian embargo on Polish meat exports and the poisoning of ex-KGB man Alexander Litvinenko - with the treaty launch party put on ice.

Four months later, Moscow has st...