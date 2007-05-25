Ukraine rivals begin to use force in deepening crisis

Ukraine political rivals this week for the first time used force in a dispute over a key legal appointment, with analysts alarmed by the escalating crisis in the EU neighbour state.
The former-Soviet country of 48 million people was shocked on Thursday (24 May) by images of special police forces loyal to prime minister Viktor Yanukovych surrounding the office of prosecutor general Svyatoslav Piskun in Kiev.
The move - to reinstate Mr Piskun - came after he was dismissed by pres...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
