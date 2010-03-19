De Gucht criticises China and US on trade

EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht has accused the US administration of having a protectionist agenda and reiterated concerns that China is manipulating its currency.

Mr De Gucht will form part of an entourage of EU commissioners heading to China next month, with the currency issue and ongoing trade concerns likely to be raised during the talks.

"The yuan is under-priced," he told the Financial Times in an article printed on Thursday (18 March). "It certainly has an impact on ...