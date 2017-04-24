Russia threat triggers European military spending hike

A perceived threat from Russia has triggered a central European dash towards military spending.
Figures presented on Monday (24 April) by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) show military expenditures in Central Europe grew by 2.4 percent in 2016.
Sipri researcher Siemon Wezeman in a statement said that the growth spurt can be attributed, in part, to the perception of Russi...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
