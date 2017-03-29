Thirteen states join EU prosecutor's office

Over a dozen EU states have confirmed they will take part in the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), which is still yet to be launched.

The office allows an EU prosecutor to launch cross-border criminal investigations and prosecute people in areas dealing with EU money and major VAT fraud.

The issue has eluded member states for years, over broader issues relating to national sovereignty.

But on Tuesday (28 March), some 13 justice ministers, following a meeting in Br...