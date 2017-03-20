EU and India must converge in Kabul

Despite common interests, shared objectives and similar initiatives, biased perceptions have persistently hindered dialogue and cooperation between India and the European Union in Afghanistan.
In New Delhi’s perspective, Brussels’ Common Foreign and Security Policy remains on paper and the EU’s efforts in Afghanistan are thus determined by the geostrategic interests of the United States and NATO.
Europeans, in turn, tend to dismiss every Indian initiative in Afghanistan as a ploy...
