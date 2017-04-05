Ad
Pro-EU rally in London held on the day of the 60th anniversary of the Rome treaty (Photo: Guled Ahmed)

Chief centre-left MEP says UK could still remain

by Peter Teffer, Strasbourg,

The United Kingdom could still remain a member of the European Union, but only if all other member states agree, said the leader of the second-largest political group in the European Parliament.

“Our door remains open, if the UK wants to change its mind,” said centre-left MEP, Gianni Pittella, on Tuesday evening (4 April).

“But this choice has to be symmetric, [it] has to be bilateral. [It] has to involve all the member states, the 27 member states have to agree on this procedure....

