During the course of March, more than 1000 people have been beaten up by police, arrested and fined in crackdowns on protests. (Photo: Reuters)

MEPs call for reset in relations with Belarus

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

A group of MEPs has written to EU leaders asking them to end the warmer policy towards Belarus, which was introduced a year ago.

The MEPs wrote: "The EU cannot abandon [the] hopes [of] those thousands of people in Belarus, who, as the recent peaceful demonstrations prove, trust in a democratic and European Belarus, which would respect their [citizens'] dignity and other basic freedoms and rights."

The letter was addressed to the presidents of the European Council, Commission and...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

