Europe needs a new approach to human rights in China

Tiananmen Square marked a turning point not only in China's political evolution, but in its relations with the rest of the world. The violent suppression of student demonstrators put a sudden stop to the peaceful opening up and engagement with the West which Deng Xiaoping had pioneered throughout the 80's.

Europe and the US immediately slapped arms embargos on China that last to this day. Both also upped their public condemnation of China's human rights record and began to insist that ...