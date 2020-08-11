Ad

Belarus president Aleksander Lukashenko claimed to have won by over 80 percent (Photo: Marco Fieber)

EU looks on as Belarus protests turn lethal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland and Lithuania, Belarus' neighbours, have tried to lead the EU reaction to ongoing violence in Minsk.

The Polish government called for an emergency EU summit on the situation on Monday (10 August), while Polish MEPs urged new sanctions on the Belarus regime.

And Lithuania gave shelter to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarus opposition leader.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in Lithuania," the Lithuanian foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, tweeted on Monday eve...



Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.



