EU looks on as Belarus protests turn lethal

Poland and Lithuania, Belarus' neighbours, have tried to lead the EU reaction to ongoing violence in Minsk.

The Polish government called for an emergency EU summit on the situation on Monday (10 August), while Polish MEPs urged new sanctions on the Belarus regime.

And Lithuania gave shelter to Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the Belarus opposition leader.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in Lithuania," the Lithuanian foreign minister, Linas Linkevicius, tweeted on Monday eve...