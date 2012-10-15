Ad
euobserver
Bildt (l) shares a joke with the German foreign minister in Luxembourg on Monday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Sweden protests innocence on EU-Iran sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sweden has denied diluting EU sanctions on Iran. But fellow EU diplomats say it did.

Walking into an EU meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (15 October), Swedish foreign minister Carl Bildt attacked Israeli media reports that he lobbied to change the EU measures in order to protect Swedish phone firm Ericsson.

"Something fed by the Irsaeli foreign ministry you mean? ... It is anonymous slander. They [the news reports] refer amusingly to anonymous Israeli officials. I don't think ano...

