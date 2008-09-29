Ad
President Lukashenko talks to press on Sunday (Photo: president.gov.by)

EU watching as Belarus shuts out opposition

by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

None of the 78 opposition candidates won seats in Belarus parliamentary elections on Sunday, amid allegations of vote-rigging. The OSCE and the EU will react later on Monday (29 September), with the EU looking for reasons to ease Belarus sanctions.

The head of the Central Electoral Commission, Lidziya Yarmoshyna, unveiled the preliminary result at 2 am local time on Monday morning, saying prominent opposition candidates such as Syarhey Kalyakin, Ales Mikhalevich, Anatoly Lebedko and Vol...

