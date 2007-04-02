Palestinians not ready for full contacts with EU, says Merkel

German chancellor Angela Merkel has urged the new Palestinian government to renounce violence and recognise Israel before it can resume full contacts with the European Union.

"Some of the government ministers do not accept our criteria," Ms Merkel said after a meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday (1 April) in Ramallah as part of her Middle East tour, according to press reports.

She reacted to Mr Abbas' suggestion that the new Palestinian cabinet of national u...