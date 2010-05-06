EU to China: 'Splendid isolation no longer an option'

EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht has called on China to respect its global responsibilities, saying "splendid isolation is no longer an option."
Speaking at a conference in the European Economic and Social Committee in Brussels on Thursday (6 May), Mr De Gucht said China must match its newfound economic weight with greater participation in international governance fora such as the World Trade Organisation.
"With size comes responsibility," said the Belgian politician who has r...
