Israeli ambassadors to call for EU upgrade

Israel has instructed its ambassadors in the EU to appeal for a resumption of talks on upgrading relations with the bloc. But it has declined to host a high-level visit by five of the bloc's largest countries, according to reports.

Israeli centre-left daily Haaretz on Monday (13 September) said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government last week sent a paper entitled "Leveraging the start of talks in Washington into renewing the European agenda" to its ambassador in Brussels, ...