Israeli ambassadors to call for EU upgrade

Israel has instructed its ambassadors in the EU to appeal for a resumption of talks on upgrading relations with the bloc. But it has declined to host a high-level visit by five of the bloc's largest countries, according to reports.
Israeli centre-left daily Haaretz on Monday (13 September) said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government last week sent a paper entitled "Leveraging the start of talks in Washington into renewing the European agenda" to its ambassador in Brussels, ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.