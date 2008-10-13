Even as EU-Iceland relations strain, Reykjavik looks to membership

Iceland's fisheries minister, a long-standing opponent of membership in the European Union for the north Atlantic island, and the country's foreign minister have said that the country's severe financial crisis could force them to join the 27-member club.

Meanwhile, analysts worry that the West's snub of Iceland when it turned to them cap in hand has inadvertently benefitted Russian designs in the north Atlantic

Eurosceptic fisheries minister Einar Gudfinnsson told Icelandic radio ...