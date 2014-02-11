Big expectations as Cyprus peace talks restart

Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders held a symbolic meeting on Tuesday (11 February) to launch talks on creating a “united Cyprus federation.”

The event, at an abandoned airport in no man’s land, brought together Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades and Dervis Eroglu, the head of the mostly unrecognised Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in their informal capacities as the “leaders” of their “communities.”

It saw a UN official read out the text of a new framework ac...