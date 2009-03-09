Israeli demolitions fuel conflict, EU diplomats say

Israel is damaging the prospects for peace with Palestinians by grabbing land and violating civil liberties in East Jerusalem, according to an internal EU report.

During the Six-Day War in 1967 Israel invaded and occupied the city's eastern part, which is currently home to some 190,000 Israelis as well as 210,000 Palestinians and the third holiest site in Islam, the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Since 2004, it has demolished 400 Palestinian homes, ...