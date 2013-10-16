No release of Ukraine former PM, despite EU optimism

A European Parliament monitoring mission in Ukraine was unable to secure the release of jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko although a top EU official expects her to be freed soon.

Ukraine is required to release Tymoshenko from custody before signing a political association and free trade pact at a Vilnius summit near the end of November.

Pat Cox, a member of the monitoring mission and a former president of the European Parliament, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday ...