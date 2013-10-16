Ad
Tymoshenko remains in hospital care and is attended by female guards (Photo: byut.com.ua)

No release of Ukraine former PM, despite EU optimism

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A European Parliament monitoring mission in Ukraine was unable to secure the release of jailed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko although a top EU official expects her to be freed soon.

Ukraine is required to release Tymoshenko from custody before signing a political association and free trade pact at a Vilnius summit near the end of November.

Pat Cox, a member of the monitoring mission and a former president of the European Parliament, told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday ...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

