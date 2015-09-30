Tusk: EU migration critics guilty of 'hypocrisy'

EU Council head Donald Tusk has said states which don't take refugees, but still criticise EU migration policy, are guilty of "hypocrisy".

Speaking at the UN assembly in New York on Tuesday (29 September), he said: "Many countries represented here deal with this problem in a much more simple way; namely, by not allowing migrants and refugees to enter their territories at all".

"This is why suggesting that Europe is an example of poor treatment or indifference towards asylum-seek...