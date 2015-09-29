US to work with Putin on Syria, defends Ukraine sanctions

The US president, Barack Obama, in his UN speech on Monday (28 September) said he's "ready to work with any country, including Russia and Iran, to resolve the [Syria] conflict".

The Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, called for "a genuinely broad international coalition against terrorism", which he compared to the "anti-Hitler coalition" of WWII.

The two men, who hadn't spoken face-to-face since Putin invaded east Ukraine last year, were photographed clinking wine glasses at a UN l...