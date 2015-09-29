Ad
The Kremlin, but not the White House, published the handshake image (Photo: kremlin.ru)

US to work with Putin on Syria, defends Ukraine sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US president, Barack Obama, in his UN speech on Monday (28 September) said he's "ready to work with any country, including Russia and Iran, to resolve the [Syria] conflict".

The Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, called for "a genuinely broad international coalition against terrorism", which he compared to the "anti-Hitler coalition" of WWII.

The two men, who hadn't spoken face-to-face since Putin invaded east Ukraine last year, were photographed clinking wine glasses at a UN l...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

