Mr Westerwelle (l) met Serb President Boris Tadic along with the rest of the country's leaders in Belgrade on Thursday (Photo: auswaertiges-amt.de)

'Map of southeast Europe is finished,' Germany tells Serbia

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has made the strongest public link so far between Serbia's acceptance of Kosovo independence and its EU membership bid, amid speculation that a final deal will involve a new status for the Serb-dominated northern part of Kosovo.

German foreign minister Guido Westerwelle on a visit to Serbia on Thursday (26 August) told students at a speech in Belgrade University that the country has to "face reality" on Kosovo secession.

"A day will come for representatives of Belgrade an...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005.

