euobserver
The incoming Russian president says Moscow is not happy about NATO's proposed expansion (Photo: foto.mail.ru)

New Russian leader warns Europe over NATO expansion

EU & the World
by Lucia Kubosova,

Incoming Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has warned that expansion of NATO to include Ukraine and Georgia would affect Europe's security.

Mr Medvedev - set to be sworn in as a successor to Vladimir Putin in May - told the Financial Times that Moscow is "not happy about the situation around Georgia and Ukraine. We consider that it is extremely troublesome for the existing structure of European security."

"I would like to say that no state can be pleased about having representati...

euobserver

