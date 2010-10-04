Beijing promises to buy Greek bonds

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has embarked on a one-week European tour, vowing over the weekend to buy Greek government bonds when Athens decides to return to international markets.

In a speech to the Greek parliament on Sunday (3 October), Mr Wen also said China had no plans to reduce its holdings of eurozone sovereign bonds in general, and pledged its support for a strong Europe.

"We have stayed at Europe's side to overcome the crisis and to allow the recovery," Mr Wen told Greek...