Ad
euobserver
Greek troubles threatened to break apart the eurozone earlier this year (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Beijing promises to buy Greek bonds

EU & the World
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao has embarked on a one-week European tour, vowing over the weekend to buy Greek government bonds when Athens decides to return to international markets.

In a speech to the Greek parliament on Sunday (3 October), Mr Wen also said China had no plans to reduce its holdings of eurozone sovereign bonds in general, and pledged its support for a strong Europe.

"We have stayed at Europe's side to overcome the crisis and to allow the recovery," Mr Wen told Greek...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World
Greek troubles threatened to break apart the eurozone earlier this year (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections