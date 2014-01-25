'Overwhelming majority' of EU countries against Ukraine sanctions

An “overwhelming majority” of EU countries believe the time is not right to talk of sanctions on Ukraine. \n \nLithuania was the only one who said the EU foreign service should draft a list of potential sanctions at a meeting of the bloc’s Political and Security Committee in Brussels on Thursday (23 January).
The rest followed Germany’s line that EU diplomacy should concentrate on stopping violence instead.
“The overall assessment is that at this stage precedence should be give...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
