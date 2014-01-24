Ad
The EU data protection bill has been delayed as member states fail to reach any agreement (Photo: Infocux Technologies)

EU data bill delayed until after May elections

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's revamped data protection law will not be adopted before the European Parliament elections with several member states seeking to weaken it.

EU justice commissioner Viviane Reding, the European Parliament lead negotiators on the package, the Greek EU presidency and the incoming Italian EU presidency Wednesday (22 January) agreed to set the deadline until before the end of the year.

“They have elaborated a road map and now they need to deliver on it basically but I think the...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

