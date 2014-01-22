Ad
euobserver
Protester sits in burnt-out bus in central Kiev (Photo: Jordi Bernabeu)

Protester shot dead in Ukraine

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A young demonstrator named as Serhiy Nigoyan has died amid fresh violence in Kiev.

Oleg Musiy, the medical services co-ordinator for the “Euromaidan” protest camp, told the Kiev-based news agency, Kyivpost, that Nigoyan had four wounds to the head and other injuries to the neck and chest.

The Ukrainian interior ministry confirmed the fatality.

It is unclear if the wounds were caused by rubber bullets or live ammunition.

The opposition said a second person also died, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Sweden opens EU debate on Ukraine sanctions
EU commissioner to visit Kiev amid unrest
Ukraine protests turn violent as EU ministers meet
Protester sits in burnt-out bus in central Kiev (Photo: Jordi Bernabeu)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections