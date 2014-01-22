Protester shot dead in Ukraine

A young demonstrator named as Serhiy Nigoyan has died amid fresh violence in Kiev.

Oleg Musiy, the medical services co-ordinator for the “Euromaidan” protest camp, told the Kiev-based news agency, Kyivpost, that Nigoyan had four wounds to the head and other injuries to the neck and chest.

The Ukrainian interior ministry confirmed the fatality.

It is unclear if the wounds were caused by rubber bullets or live ammunition.

The opposition said a second person also died, ...