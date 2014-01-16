EU institutions attack Malta passport scheme

The European Commission and the European Parliament have given Malta a tongue lashing over its passport sale scheme.
Justice commissioner Viviane Reding led the assault at a plenary debate in Strasbourg on Wednesday (15 January).
“Do we like the idea of selling the rights provided by the EU treaties? Certainly not. Citizenship must not be up for sale,” she told MEPs.
She noted that EU institutions have no legal power to stop Malta. But she said the scheme violates a basic pr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.