The Syriza party is 'anti-EU and anti-Western' Samaras said (Photo: John D. Carnessiotis, Athens, Greece)

Samaras and Barroso show solidarity on 'anti-EU' parties

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Greek PM Antonis Samaras and European Commission chief Jose Manuel Barroso have showed solidarity against what Samaras calls his "anti-EU" political enemies.

Speaking at a launch ceremony for the Greek EU presidency on Wednesday (8 January), Samaras dubbed the left-wing Syriza opposition party as "anti-EU, anti-Nato, and anti-Western."

He promised there will be no snap national elections in Greece before the next sheduled vote, in 2016, despite the waning popularity of his ruling ...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

