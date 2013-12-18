Commission opens tax probe on Spanish football clubs

The European Commission has launched a series of investigations into whether Spain's football clubs have benefited from unfair tax breaks worth billions of euros.
EU competition chief Joaquin Almunia Wednesday (18 December) confirmed that probes had started into whether seven clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of Europe's most successful and wealthiest clubs, had broken EU rules on state aid.
"Football clubs should finance their running costs and investments with soun...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
