Draghi sceptical on German bank union plan

European Central Bank (ECB) boss Mario Draghi has given a sceptical reaction to a German-led compromise on banking union, saying that it could create a regime "that is single in name only."

Speaking at a hearing with the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday (16 December), Draghi urged deputies to agree "a strong and credible resolution mechanism" with ministers.

The new rule-book should have "a single system, a single authority and a single fund," said Drag...