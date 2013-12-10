Member states agree reforms on foreign worker rules

EU governments have agreed on reforms to stop social dumping and exploitation of people relocated to another member state by their employer on short-term contracts.
"We have finally reached agreement," said Lithuania's employment minister Algimanta Pabedinskiene, who chaired the ministers' meeting.
"It will help to protect the rights of the posted workers and will prevent possible abuses and infringements," she said Monday (9 December).
The deal means member states now have ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
