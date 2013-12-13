Ad
euobserver
Catalonia is Spain's richest region (Photo: Nonegraphies)

Madrid vows to block Catalonia referendum

EU Political
by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

The Spanish government on Thursday (12 December) vowed to block Catalonia from holding an independence referendum, with EU Council chief Herman Van Rompuy renewing the warning that the region would no longer be part of the EU if it split off.

"The poll will not be held," justice minister Alberto Ruiz-Gallardon told journalists, the BBC reports.

Minutes earlier, Catalonian president and pro-independence campaigner Artur Mas said parties in his region had agreed to hold the poll on ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Would an independent Catalonia remain in the EU?
EU commission: Catalonia must leave EU if it leaves Spain
Catalonia is Spain's richest region (Photo: Nonegraphies)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections