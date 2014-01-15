Ad
euobserver
Osborne: 'It is the status quo which condemns the people of Europe to an ongoing economic crisis' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

'Reform or we leave EU,' warns British chancellor

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, LONDON,

The UK will leave the European Union if the bloc refuses to reform, the country's chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday (15 January).

Speaking at the start of a two day conference on EU reform organised by the Open Europe think tank, Osborne said that the EU had to decide whether to "reform or decline".

"It is the status quo which condemns the people of Europe to an ongoing economic crisis and continuing decline," he added.

He also urged that Europe's labour market was...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

UK parliament should have right to veto EU laws, MPs say
Cameron: Britain needs to be at EU 'top table'
Grexit or Brexit - is Britain going to leave the EU?
Osborne: 'It is the status quo which condemns the people of Europe to an ongoing economic crisis' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections