'Reform or we leave EU,' warns British chancellor

The UK will leave the European Union if the bloc refuses to reform, the country's chancellor George Osborne said on Wednesday (15 January).

Speaking at the start of a two day conference on EU reform organised by the Open Europe think tank, Osborne said that the EU had to decide whether to "reform or decline".

"It is the status quo which condemns the people of Europe to an ongoing economic crisis and continuing decline," he added.

He also urged that Europe's labour market was...