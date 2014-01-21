Germany criticises Turkish PM ahead of EU visit

Germany has said that Turkey’s crackdown on the police and judiciary is putting EU accession talks at risk.

Its foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said he discussed the situation with his EU peers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (20 January).

He told press: "There are numerous questions to which the Europeans have not received any replies.”

“Demanding that Turkey returns to the rule of law is not just something that can be done, but it's something that has to b...