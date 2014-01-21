Ad
Erdogan (r) and Barroso in 2009: There is talk the Turkish PM might visit Brussels, again, and Berlin, next month (Photo: European Commission)

Germany criticises Turkish PM ahead of EU visit

by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has said that Turkey’s crackdown on the police and judiciary is putting EU accession talks at risk.

Its foreign minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said he discussed the situation with his EU peers at a meeting in Brussels on Monday (20 January).

He told press: "There are numerous questions to which the Europeans have not received any replies.”

“Demanding that Turkey returns to the rule of law is not just something that can be done, but it's something that has to b...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU-Turkey relations heading for new pause
The ‘grand theory’ and the corruption scandal in Turkey
Turkish purge risks spoiling Erdogan's EU visit
