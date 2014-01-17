Tricky EU visit for Erdogan this WEEK

Turkey, Ukraine, Serbia, and global warming will dominate this week’s agenda in Brussels.

The increasingly authoritarian Turkish PM, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will on Tuesday (21 January) visit the EU capital for the first time in five years.

His trip was meant to celebrate the recent restart of accession talks. But instead, EU chiefs are likely to criticise his purge on Turkish policemen who tried to investigate corruption in his inner circle.

EU officials expect a brief, but ...